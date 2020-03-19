J. Goldman & Co LP Sells 3,468 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

J. Goldman & Co LP trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,942,000 after acquiring an additional 303,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000.

DIA stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,456,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,915. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $189.67 and a 12 month high of $295.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.8039 dividend. This represents a $9.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

