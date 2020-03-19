J. Goldman & Co LP Sells 490,908 Shares of Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH)

J. Goldman & Co LP reduced its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,908 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.37% of Gores Holdings III worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRSH traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,269.

Gores Holdings III Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

