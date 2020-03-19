J. Goldman & Co LP Sells 77,759 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

J. Goldman & Co LP reduced its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 77,759 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.07% of CONMED worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in CONMED by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CONMED from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In related news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CNMD traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. 493,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

