J. Goldman & Co LP Sells 9,019 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

J. Goldman & Co LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up 0.8% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,207,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after buying an additional 280,559 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 389,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,358,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $8.49 on Thursday, reaching $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 199,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,898. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.