J. Goldman & Co LP Takes $2.93 Million Position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 389,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.59% of Ardelyx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 6.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 68,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 11.34. Ardelyx Inc has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $323.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $183,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

