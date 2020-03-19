J. Goldman & Co LP Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 244.8% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.79.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.46. 41,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

