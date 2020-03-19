J. Goldman & Co LP Takes Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 136,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.19% of Coherus Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,897,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after purchasing an additional 702,638 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,072,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,917,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 346,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,473,000 after purchasing an additional 425,484 shares during the last quarter.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $125,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock worth $391,853 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 205,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $898.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

