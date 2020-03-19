J. Goldman & Co LP Takes Position in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,413,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 1.63% of DIRTT Environmental at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DIRTT Environmental from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other DIRTT Environmental news, Director Todd W. Lillibridge bought 79,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $144,570.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,813. DIRTT Environmental has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $79.38 million and a P/E ratio of -15.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

