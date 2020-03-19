J. Goldman & Co LP Takes Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,000. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after buying an additional 343,803 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 802,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 300,581 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,059,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after buying an additional 216,018 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,573,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,933. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.