J. Goldman & Co LP Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 217,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,825,000. Ryder System makes up approximately 0.8% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.41% of Ryder System as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

R traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 80,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic bought 2,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Also, insider John J. Diez bought 3,250 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Insiders bought a total of 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

