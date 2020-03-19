J. Goldman & Co LP Trims Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

J. Goldman & Co LP lessened its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,582 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in United Continental were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter worth about $1,748,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in United Continental by 127.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 44,693 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Continental by 36.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in United Continental by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

United Continental stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 2,137,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,495,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

