J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Director Michael Rahamim Acquires 150,000 Shares

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Director Michael Rahamim bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 418,660 shares in the company, valued at $309,808.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J.Jill stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 320,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,073. J.Jill Inc has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $168.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,158.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 194,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 208,514 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

