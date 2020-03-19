Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,004 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Jabil worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jabil by 78.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Jabil by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,783,070.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,341 shares of company stock worth $2,494,657 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBL opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

