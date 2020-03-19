Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $20,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.34. 37,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,785. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.