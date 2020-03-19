Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.63 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $129.22 and a one year high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.32.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.