Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on JACK. BidaskClub cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,291 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $5,112,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

