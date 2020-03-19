Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Position Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,760 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JEC opened at $80.59 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

