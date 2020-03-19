Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Stock Holdings Lessened by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.43. 1,764,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $98.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

