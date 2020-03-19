Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 131,108 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,108 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Molina Healthcare worth $49,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,490,000 after purchasing an additional 534,757 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 98,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MOH traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.41. The stock had a trading volume of 64,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,928. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

