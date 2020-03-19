Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 344,468 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,468 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 0.6% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of AmerisourceBergen worth $63,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.01. 1,943,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

