Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 37,424 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 0.6% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $64,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $8.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.00. 3,844,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.61 and its 200-day moving average is $226.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

