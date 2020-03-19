Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,628 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118,588 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Best Buy worth $47,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,104 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75,238 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 568,229 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,891,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 294,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,410,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.29.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.75. 419,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,132. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,561 shares of company stock worth $2,558,824 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

