Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Anthem makes up about 0.8% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Anthem worth $86,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.87. 3,127,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,233. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

