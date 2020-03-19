Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,201 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Emcor Group worth $36,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

NYSE EME traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 64,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.27.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

