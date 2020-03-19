Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,214 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.66% of ManpowerGroup worth $37,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.12. 73,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

