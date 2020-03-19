Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,240 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $41,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 727,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,556,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,454,000 after purchasing an additional 424,341 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after buying an additional 1,117,530 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.16. 152,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,382. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

