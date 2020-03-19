Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 565,189 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Juniper Networks worth $46,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 246,493 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $42,510,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,521,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,590. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.