Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 16,061 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Pentair worth $40,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 458,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Pentair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 165,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pentair by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Pentair by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after buying an additional 185,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 130,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

