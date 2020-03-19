Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 306,647 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,647 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $44,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,211,000 after acquiring an additional 244,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,974 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,258,000 after acquiring an additional 82,317 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,195,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after acquiring an additional 132,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.46. 3,426,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.