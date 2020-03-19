Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 306,713 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,713 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of NetApp worth $49,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after acquiring an additional 473,061 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,682,000 after purchasing an additional 454,210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,762,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $109,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $98,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109,178 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in NetApp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,899,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.56. 2,972,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,680. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. TheStreet downgraded NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.