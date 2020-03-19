Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 75,208 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,208 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Insperity worth $34,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Insperity by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Insperity by 33.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. Analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

