Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 47,485 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $49,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $25.57. 1,430,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,529,330. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

