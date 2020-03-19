Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,851 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Voya Financial worth $54,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 213,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 78,902 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,174,000 after buying an additional 892,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,564,000 after buying an additional 68,022 shares during the period. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $978,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

NYSE VOYA traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $33.62. 192,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,521. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.