Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,666 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Jabil worth $37,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jabil by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,695,748.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $626,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 307,583 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,741.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,341 shares of company stock worth $2,494,657 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Jabil stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.95. 2,711,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

