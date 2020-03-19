Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,283 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for about 0.6% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of SYSCO worth $62,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SYSCO by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in SYSCO by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 in the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 905,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,763. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

