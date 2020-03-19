Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,605 shares during the period. Hilton Hotels comprises 0.6% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Hilton Hotels worth $63,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 987,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

