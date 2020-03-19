Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 244.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551,175 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Dropbox worth $39,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 138,306 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 28.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,136,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,601,000 after acquiring an additional 863,330 shares in the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,640 shares of company stock worth $7,167,489. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 4,151,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,372,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Dropbox Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.