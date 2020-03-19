Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $165.31 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,536 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $165,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,935,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,195,000 after buying an additional 157,840 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,362. The company has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.63.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

