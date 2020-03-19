Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $235.72 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $235,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $50.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,880.93. 10,085,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,977.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,840.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,322.48.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

