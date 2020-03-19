Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $34.95 Million Stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,356 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,269 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of FireEye worth $34,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 153.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FireEye stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 387,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,469. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.99. FireEye Inc has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FEYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

