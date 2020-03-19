Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $38.26 Million Stock Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 358,476 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dell worth $38,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Dell by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dell by 22.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 223,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dell by 7.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the third quarter valued at about $512,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura dropped their price target on Dell from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.62.

Dell stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,406. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $2,229,271.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,295,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.