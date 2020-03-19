Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $40.51 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 237,852 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of XPO Logistics worth $40,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE:XPO traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.80. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

