Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $42.83 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,772 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $42,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.40.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.51. 58,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,277. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.73. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $65.29 and a one year high of $169.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

