Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $49.90 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Willis Towers Watson worth $49,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $24,291,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on WLTW shares. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $4.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.35. 131,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,129. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

