Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $52.56 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,517 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of AGCO worth $52,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in AGCO by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in AGCO by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in AGCO by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 783,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 127,294 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $1,489,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $7.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.36. 62,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,589. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Stephens lowered their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AGCO from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.