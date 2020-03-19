Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $56.02 Million Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,935 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Verisign worth $56,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 69.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 84,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.20. The stock had a trading volume of 59,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,874. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.94. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.59 and a twelve month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

