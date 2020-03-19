Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $62.46 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,776 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Northern Trust worth $62,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,114 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,688,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $18,855,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.55. 212,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.