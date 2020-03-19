Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $83.27 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,509 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 0.8% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of McKesson worth $83,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.44. 278,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,985,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $172.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.