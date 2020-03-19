Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 519.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 963,618 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $61,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,567,794,000 after purchasing an additional 501,020 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,373,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,078,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,112,000 after purchasing an additional 112,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. 28,412,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,726,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.