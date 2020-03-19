Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $34,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.28. The company had a trading volume of 189,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,452. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.98. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

